School van driver killed, 7 teachers injured in accident in Ambala

A school van driver was killed and seven teachers injured when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a tractor-trolley near Shahpur village here on Thursday, police said.

Police said all the injured women teachers are employed in Government Senior Secondary School located in Kesri village, around 25 kilometres from Ambala Cantonment.

The teachers, who all belong to Ambala Cantonment, had hired a van on a regular basis to transport them daily to Kesri from their place.

They were coming back to Ambala Cantonment when the accident took place, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)