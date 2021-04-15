Left Menu

U.S. efforts against Russian debt could have 'broader chilling effect' -U.S. official

Updated: 15-04-2021 19:47 IST
Wide-ranging new U.S. measures against Moscow could have a "broader chilling effect" on the Russian economy, but were designed to limit spillover to global financial markets, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The depth of the impact to the economy from measures targeting Russia's sovereign debt could range from inflation to government borrowing costs, capital flight and currency weakness but will depend partly on how Moscow decides to respond, and whether it escalates, according to an official who declined to be named.

