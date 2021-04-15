Left Menu

After Air Canada lifeline, small carriers seek aid as virus looms ahead of summer travel

The timing of Monday's deal, which saw the Canadian government take a 6% equity stake in Air Canada, was partly designed to secure "access to air travel when it returns," as the country's vaccine rollout ramps up this summer, a source familiar with the discussions said. But with the spread of new variants threatening to overtake the pace of vaccination, early hopes for a relaxation of Canada's strict travel requirements ahead of summer are fading.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST
After Air Canada lifeline, small carriers seek aid as virus looms ahead of summer travel

Canada is facing industry calls to extend financial aid to smaller airlines, after offering a C$5.9 billion ($4.71 billion)life-line to Air Canada , as new COVID-19 variants loom ahead of the vital summer travel season. The timing of Monday's deal, which saw the Canadian government take a 6% equity stake in Air Canada, was partly designed to secure "access to air travel when it returns," as the country's vaccine rollout ramps up this summer, a source familiar with the discussions said.

But with the spread of new variants threatening to overtake the pace of vaccination, early hopes for a relaxation of Canada's strict travel requirements ahead of summer are fading. Fears of a delayed recovery, along with the Air Canada deal, has upset the "level playing field" for air service, with smaller carriers asking for financial support.

"We want everyone to have access to the same programs," said John McKenna, chief executive of the Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC), which represents smaller carriers. On Wednesday, Air Canada joined rival WestJet Airlines in extending a three-month suspension of sun-destination flights to the Caribbean and Mexico originally slated to end on April 30, reflecting the government's current warnings against international travel.

The planned April reopening of a bubble in Atlantic Canada, which would allow travel among the region's four provinces without the need to self-isolate, was postponed this week until at least May 3 over COVID-19 concerns. WestJet said its previously-planned schedule for Atlantic Canada remains unchanged.

Canada's vaccine roll out has been slow, but it is ramping up now. By the end of June, some 44 million doses are expected, and everyone who wants to be fully inoculated will be by the end of September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised. Trudeau said in a radio interview this week that he supports Canadian provinces which choose to close their borders to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Canada's Liberal government, which will deliver its first budget in two years next week, has said talks with carriers like Onex Corp-owned WestJet are ongoing. "We hope that the other agreements come as soon as possible," the source familiar with the talks said, adding that "different airlines have different needs".

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell said the airline is optimistic that a successful vaccine roll-out will support summer travel and expects "government policy will transition" with mounting jabs. Canada, with some of the world's toughest travel rules, has a mandate that its citizens and residents arriving from abroad self-isolate for 14 days.

Health Canada advised Canadians in a statement to avoid traveling outside the country "for the foreseeable future." Calgary-based WestJet has asked the government to end an order requiring international arrivals to quarantine for up to three days in a hotel in favor of COVID-19 testing.

The government must decide whether to renew the controversial hotel order, which expires on April 21. McKenna also urged the government to relax restrictions on travel with neighboring United States. "The government can come up with all the financial help they want," ATAC's McKenna said. "But until those things are relaxed we can't do anything." ($1 = 1.2515 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Steve Scherer in Ottawa. Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...

Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra.Indias tally of total infections is...

COVID surge: Bank unions request finance ministry for emergency steps to protect bankers

Amid rising COVID cases across the country, bank unions have asked the finance ministry to initiate measures such as reducing banking days and allowing branches to work with minimum staff to protect employees from coronavirus infection.The ...

EU Parliament committee backs Brexit trade deal

European Union Parliament committees overwhelmingly backed the new trade deal between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain Thursday, pushing it onward to the full legislature for a final vote expected later this month.The EU and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021