L&T bags significant contracts for various businesses
The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses, the engineering major said on Friday. The power transmission distribution business has won orders to design and construct two sub-stations in Dubai, UAE.
The factories business of buildings and factories has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 million tonnes per annum brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The railway strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).
The project is part of mission electrification initiative of the central government aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway Network to reduce the carbon footprint as well as reduce the expenditure on diesel. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.
