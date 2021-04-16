Left Menu

Pandemic takes its toll on Danes' mental health, insurer says

Social distancing and worries over COVID-19 have caused a surge in Danes seeking professional help to ease the anxiety and depression they developed during the pandemic, the chief executive of Scandinavia's biggest insurer, Tryg, said on Friday. Denmark is generally known for topping the charts of the world's happiest countries, with low crime rates and a generous welfare system, albeit underpinned by some of the highest tax rates in the world.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:26 IST
Pandemic takes its toll on Danes' mental health, insurer says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Social distancing and worries over COVID-19 have caused a surge in Danes seeking professional help to ease the anxiety and depression they developed during the pandemic, the chief executive of Scandinavia's biggest insurer, Tryg, said on Friday.

Denmark is generally known for topping the charts of the world's happiest countries, with low crime rates and a generous welfare system, albeit underpinned by some of the highest tax rates in the world. But extended periods of lockdown and isolation during the pandemic seem to have taken their toll on mental well-being.

"Corona is starting to seriously tax Danes' mental health," Tryg CEO Morten Hübbe told Reuters after the company published first-quarter results. Tryg, which means "safe" in Danish, saw the number of claims for mental illnesses rise in the first quarter of this year, continuing a worrying trend from last year.

Anxiety claims had risen by 20% in the second half of 2020 and depression claims rose by nearly 15% in the same period, the company said. A similar trend had been registered in Tryg's Norwegian business. "It is becoming clearer that it's not without challenges for our mental health that we lack social interaction, and are more worried because of the corona," Hübbe said.

Tryg's data also showed the average length of treatments had lengthened during the pandemic, meaning Danes needed more sessions before recovering. On the bright side, as COVID-19 inoculations proceed and the weather improves, Danes can look forward to sprucing up their social life soon. The government announced on Friday it would speed up its re-opening after seeing the epidemic stabilize in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021