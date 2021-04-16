Test all tourists for coronavirus: Goa Cong to CM

A delegation of the Goa Mahila Pradesh Congress under its president Beena Naik met Sawant and said the state was seeing a steady influx of tourists using various modes of transport, including railways, flights, and private and public road transport.

''No one should be allowed to enter Goa unless they undergo an RT-PCR test or have the report of an RT-PCR test,'' Naik said, adding that those coming back to the state from the Kumbh Mela underway in Haridwar in Uttarakhand must be compulsorily quarantined for 15 days.

