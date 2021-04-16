Left Menu

Test all tourists for coronavirus: Goa Cong to CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:29 IST
Test all tourists for coronavirus: Goa Cong to CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the Goa Mahila Pradesh Congress under its president Beena Naik met Sawant and said the state was seeing a steady influx of tourists using various modes of transport, including railways, flights, and private and public road transport.

''No one should be allowed to enter Goa unless they undergo an RT-PCR test or have the report of an RT-PCR test,'' Naik said, adding that those coming back to the state from the Kumbh Mela underway in Haridwar in Uttarakhand must be compulsorily quarantined for 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

MP: COVID-19 patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

A government school teacher suffering from COVID-19 died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed his portable oxygen support system for providing it to some other patient in the ICU ward, his fa...

Delhi Metro trains to run at reduced frequency during weekend curfew

Delhi Metro trains will run at a reduced frequency on April 17-18 in view of the weekend curfew imposed by the city government to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021