Left Menu

UNHCR appeals to Italy not to impede migrants rescue boats

The head of the UN refugee agency on Friday said he has urged Italy not to unnecessarily impede NGOs that operate migrant rescue ships in the central Mediterranean, as warmer weather is expected to bring the usual seasonal uptick in the departure of smugglers boats from Libya.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:45 IST
UNHCR appeals to Italy not to impede migrants rescue boats

The head of the UN refugee agency on Friday said he has urged Italy not to unnecessarily impede NGOs that operate migrant rescue ships in the central Mediterranean, as warmer weather is expected to bring the usual seasonal uptick in the departure of smugglers' boats from Libya. Charity boats “fill an important void” in the absence of collective EU efforts, Filippo Grandi told reporters, a day after meeting with Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. He meets Friday with Pope Francis. Charities that operate the boats complain that safety measures required by Italy are tantamount to blocking their operations. “We need to find a balance,'' Grandi said. “On the one side, it is clear the rescues at sea need to be carried out, also by NGOs, following safety criteria. On the other hand, there shouldn't be requests for excessive measures that impede this essential effort by the NGOs to save people who are crossing.” “I completely disagree with any attempt to penalize the NGOs for what they are doing. It is a precious and vital job,'' Grandi added. He said there was no evidence that the presence of the boats encourages more departures, as critics of the rescues claim.

Italy currently has blocked the ship Sea-Watch 3 in Sicily, while the Alan Kurdi, which had been blocked in Sardinia, has been allowed to travel to Spain for routine maintenance while proceedings on the administrative measure are pending. The boats are operated respectively by the Sea Watch and Sea-Eye humanitarian groups, both based in Germany.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

MP: COVID-19 patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

A government school teacher suffering from COVID-19 died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed his portable oxygen support system for providing it to some other patient in the ICU ward, his fa...

Delhi Metro trains to run at reduced frequency during weekend curfew

Delhi Metro trains will run at a reduced frequency on April 17-18 in view of the weekend curfew imposed by the city government to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021