Hybrid working to become norm for FTSE 250 companies: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:44 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way FTSE 250 companies will use workspaces in the future, as a significant percentage of these firms are looking to use a more flexible office model and are considering moving offices to areas where their workforce typically live, according to a study.

According to research from IWG, the world's largest operator of commercial office space, of the 501 FTSE 250 businesses leaders surveyed in the UK, a third (32 per cent) said their entire workforce currently operates remotely while two in five (40 per cent) said they have become more accepting of this flexible way of working.

''Many FTSE 250 organisations have already moved to a more decentralised structure, operating with a 'hub-and-spoke' model. IWG has added half a million users to its network so far this year with a further million in the pipeline,'' it said.

Only 13 per cent predict that their workforce will return to existing offices full-time by the end of the year.

''As a result, businesses are re-assessing their office space, with 38 per cent downsizing across the board and 42 per cent looking to either move to or invest in a shared office,'' it added.

IWG predicts that the future of work will revolve around the concept of a 15-minute commute, with all key amenities within a short journey from home.

IWG founder and CEO Mark Dixon said, ''The pandemic has proven the ability of global workforces to work effectively in different ways and in different places. Our research shows that hybrid working will continue to be popular with employees and businesses.'' The pandemic is also causing a shift away from city centre offices with almost half (49 per cent) of businesses considering moving to areas where their workforce typically live.

IWG's study also found that a work base closer to home is a long-term priority for workers who want to continue with the reduced commute and increased family time they experienced in 2020.

Seventy-seven per cent of employees say a place to work closer to home is a must-have for their next job move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

