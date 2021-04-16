Coal India incorporates two wholly-owned arms

Coal India incorporates two wholly-owned armsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:14 IST
State-owned CIL on Friday announced incorporation of two wholly-owned arms.
The two subsidiaries are CIL Solar PV Ltd and CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.
CIL Solar PV Limited has been incorporated for manufacturing in solar value chain (Ingot-wafer-Cell Module) and CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited for renewable energy, the filing said.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.
