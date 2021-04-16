Left Menu

China launches first class-action lawsuit in war against corporate fraud

China launched the country's first class-action lawsuit against a listed company on Friday, targeting Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co, as regulators vowed "zero tolerance" against accounting fraud and other capital markets "tumors". Unlike the U.S. system, class actions must be launched by government bodies such as CSISC, and only typical and major cases are selected initially. ($1 = 6.5202 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:42 IST
China launches first class-action lawsuit in war against corporate fraud

China launched the country's first class-action lawsuit against a listed company on Friday, targeting Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co, as regulators vowed "zero tolerance" against accounting fraud and other capital markets "tumors". The China Securities Investor Service Centre (CSISC), a government-affiliated body, is suing Kangmei on behalf of more than 50 individual investors in a landmark case in China's capital markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

Kangmei was engaged in intentional and systematic financial cheating worth 30 billion yuan ($4.60 billion) between 2016 and 2018, CSRC said, adding "toxic tumors" in capital markets must be eradicated swiftly, and relentlessly. Kangmei could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

China introduced the class-action mechanism to capital markets last year as part of efforts to crack down on corporate malfeasance and bolster investor confidence. Although corporate fraud is not uncommon in China, retail investors have historically had little chance to make their voices heard. Small investors often likened legal action to ants fighting elephants.

Still, CSRC said on Friday that the new class action mechanism would greatly reduce investors' cost of suing listed companies and help reduce malpractices in China's capital market. Unlike the U.S. system, class actions must be launched by government bodies such as CSISC, and only typical and major cases are selected initially.

($1 = 6.5202 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by ...

Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Authorities said Friday they had not yet identified a gunman who stormed a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, killing eight people and wounding several others before taking his own life.Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapo...

Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on entities, individuals for violating takeover norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on two entities and three individuals for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of IFL Promoters Ltd IFL.The penalised entities and individuals are IFL, Heena Devel...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals and create. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021