The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd names Krishna Prasad as Group Editorial Officer

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:59 IST
The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt.Ltd.

(THGPPL) on Friday announced the appointment of Krishna Prasad as its Group Editorial Officer.

THGPPL is the publisher of The Hindu, The Hindu BusinessLine, Frontline and Sportstar.

Prasad ''will lead and enable greater synergies across the different print publications and digital offerings, by coordinating content efforts across all publications of The Hindu Group,'' a release from the group said.

Prasad is former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine, and former Editor of Vijay Times from The Times of India group.

In his over three decade career, he has taught journalism on three continents, been a member of the Press Council of India ''and was one of the earliest mainstream journalists to embrace the digital life,'' it said.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, THGPPL said Prasad, as Group Editorial Officer, will play a guiding role on content management and strategy across all the publications, working with the editors of the various publications, digital editors, and the business and technical teams to drive THG's digital transformation.

On joining the group, Prasad said, ''it is a real honour to be tasked with shaping its direction for the digital age, while keeping journalism front and centre.'' PTI SA APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

