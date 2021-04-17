Snow cleared for passage of over 500 people stock on Manali-Leh road
Rescue teams have cleared snow on the Manali-Leh road in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti for a safe passage of over 500 people stuck there since April 4, state police said on Saturday.A joint rescue operation by the Border Roads Organisation BRO, Lahaul-Spiti administration and police started on Friday to ensure a safe passage for 536 passengers on 117 vehicles, they said.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:26 IST
Rescue teams have cleared snow on the Manali-Leh road in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti for a safe passage of over 500 people stuck there since April 4, state police said on Saturday.
A joint rescue operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lahaul-Spiti administration and police started on Friday to ensure a safe passage for 536 passengers on 117 vehicles, they said. The entire operation lasted over 14 hours and ended around midnight. Meanwhile, 41 passengers stranded at Killingsarai and Baralacha due to a snowstorm on Friday night were also brought to Darcha in Lahaul, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
