Trading in Coffee Day shares to resume from Apr 26

The trading in the securities of the company will be resumed from 26th April 2021, CDEL, which runs Cafe Coffee Day chain, said in a BSE filing.Earlier, trading in CDEL shares was suspended by the bourses for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.The exchanges had on January 13 said CDEL has not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarters andor not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:36 IST
Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Saturday said trading 0in its shares would be resumed at BSE and NSE from April 26.

''Revocation of suspension of trading in the equity shares of CDEL has been done by NSE and BSE vide their letter dated 16th April 2021. The trading in the securities of the company will be resumed from 26th April 2021,” CDEL, which runs Cafe Coffee Day chain, said in a BSE filing.

Earlier, trading in CDEL shares was suspended by the bourses for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.

The exchanges had on January 13 said CDEL has not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarters and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Earlier this month, CDEL reported default on the payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount for loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions.

The company has a debt of Rs 280 crore from banks or financial institutions.

