Left Menu

Pandemic good Samaritan faces hefty tax bill for his efforts

Given the great need, he later organised two fundraisers on Facebook over a year and helped hundreds of families with groceries, rent money and holiday gifts, the Hartford Courant reported, setting a USD 200 limit.Goffinet said both financial support for his efforts and demand for assistance ended up becoming higher than he first expected.

PTI | Mansfield | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:54 IST
Pandemic good Samaritan faces hefty tax bill for his efforts

A Connecticut middle school teacher who raised USD 41,000 to help hundreds of his struggling neighbours during the COVID-19 pandemic got an unwelcome surprise for his charitable efforts: a form stating he could owe USD 16,031 in income taxes.

Louis Goffinet, 27, of Mansfield, began picking up groceries for elderly neighbors afraid to go to the store during the early days of the pandemic, often spending his own money. Given the great need, he later organised two fundraisers on Facebook over a year and helped hundreds of families with groceries, rent money and holiday gifts, the Hartford Courant reported, setting a USD 200 limit.

Goffinet said both financial support for his efforts and demand for assistance ended up becoming higher than he first expected. He tracked 140 grocery trips on a spreadsheet, noting he also provided Friday night dinners to 125 families, holiday gift cards for 20 families so they could buy gifts for their children, 31 Thanksgiving dinners and rental assistance to five families. Some local businesses donated food.

''It became dramatically bigger than I thought,'' he said. ''My original goal was to raise USD 200 to help one family with groceries. I was already doubting myself when I set that up, that people in town are not going to want to pay for someone else's groceries.” In January, Facebook sent Goffinet a 1099 form that stated he owed taxes on the money he had raised. Facebook warns users that money generated from a fundraiser on the social medial platform may be taxable if more than USD 20,000 is raised and that a 1099 tax form will be issued.

“I was so shocked,” Goffinet told the Courant. “When I think about the mental spot I was in at the end of January, coming off a second fundraiser that was quite a lot of work — busy weekends coordinating Thanksgiving, holiday gifts — to get what I perceived as a bill in the mail for USD 16,000 was just shocking.'' Goffinet is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the situation. His bill is due May 17 and he expects to pay “some sort of tax burden” but isn't sure exactly how much. Meanwhile, some people in the community are now trying to help him out with the tax bill, so far sending USD 2,000 in checks to a post office box — not through Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French leag...

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime golf.Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time...

Odisha: Mandatory COVID-19 tests, 14-day quarantine for Kumbh Mela returnees

The Odisha government on Saturday said all returnees from the Kumbh Mela will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, apart from RT-PCR tests before setting foot in the state, in an effort to rein in the spread of COVID-19.The quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021