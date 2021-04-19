Left Menu

Dutch prosecutors: investigation into 3 ABN Amro individuals continues

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:59 IST
Dutch prosecutors: investigation into 3 ABN Amro individuals continues
Dutch prosecutors said on Monday that while they have reached a 480 million euro ($574 million) settlement with bank ABN Amro over failures in combatting money laundering by clients, investigations into three individuals at the bank are continuing.

The three suspects were not named, but prosecutors said they were former members of the bank's management board and considered to have "given leadership to ABN Amro's violations" of money laundering laws.

($1 = 0.8356 euros)

