Cabinet secy calls meet with 11 states to discuss issue of medical oxygen

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has convened a meeting of chief secretaries and senior officials of 10 states and Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of medical oxygen, officials said.

There have been reports of a shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country in the last few days due to a surge in cases. The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm and it will be held virtually. The cabinet secretary has convened a video conference for Monday on the issue of medical oxygen with chief secretaries and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi, a government official said The Centre on Friday had directed states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen-carrying vehicles borders and said that they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anywhere. On Sunday, the government banned the supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories. The action came in the wake of reports of a shortage of medical oxygen, which is crucial in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)