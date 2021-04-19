Glenmark Pharma approves Rs 1,160 crore IPO from subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 1,160 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 73.05 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
The board of directors has accorded its approval for the offer for sale, the company said in a statement. The IPO will be subject to market conditions receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations. At 1:40 pm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd was trading at Rs 577.80 per share, up by 1 per cent on the BSE. (ANI)
