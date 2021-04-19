Left Menu

Pandemic hurts working cap management, top-500 cos' cash cycles stretched by 6 days: EY

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:46 IST
Pandemic hurts working cap management, top-500 cos' cash cycles stretched by 6 days: EY

The pandemic has impacted the working capital management for companies and stretched top-500 listed companies' cash cycles by six days, a study by a consultancy firm said on Monday.

In the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, businesses in India saw an increase in the cash-to-cash cycle by 6 days year-on- year, the study of top-500 listed companies by EY, said.

Businesses in India have an opportunity to free up to Rs 5.2 lakh crore tied up in working capital, which can help businesses rebound much strongly from the crisis, it added.

The study said 69 per cent of companies extended their payables to offset the effects of the pandemic on working capital.

It explained that the pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in increased inventory balances and reduced collections for companies. Prudent companies resorted to the strategy of extending payables in order to manage disruption and preserve cash.

Large and medium enterprises continue to be more efficient in managing their working capital requirements. Higher bargaining power combined with effective business processes to manage working capital for large businesses resulted in a working capital cycle of 29 days shorter than the small enterprises, it added.

Nine out of 12 sectors, including metals and mining, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals observed an increase in days of inventory, it said.

From a sectoral perspective, the power sector has witnessed a 34 day deterioration in cash-to-cash cycle, oil and gas by 10 days, and, engineering and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services by 17 days, it said.

Some sectors, like automobiles (13 days), chemicals (12 days) and cement and building products (7 days) have seen an improvement as well, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than 50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkille...

Russian police calls on people not to take part in Navalny protests

Russias Interior Ministry on Monday called on the population not to take part in planned protests this week in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose health has seriously deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison.Any agg...

Soccer-La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League

Spains football league, La Liga, have added their name to the growing list of institutions rejecting the idea of a European Super League. In a statement on Monday La Liga tore into the newly proposed Super League, of which three of its club...

As COVID cases soar, NRAI requests government to vaccinate athletes at the earliest

The National Rifle Association of India NRAI has requested the government to vaccinate its Olympic-bound shooters at the earliest, taking into account the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.As per the data updated by the union health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021