Left Menu

Couple in HC for Rs five lakh compensation over lack of food, medicine in Air India long haul flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:23 IST
Couple in HC for Rs five lakh compensation over lack of food, medicine in Air India long haul flight
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A petition by an elderly couple on Monday in the Delhi High Court has sought compensation of Rs five lakh from Air India alleging that in their 16-hour long flight the national carrier was without sufficient food and medical supplies. Taking serious note of the plea of the couple, both senior citizens, who have also sought a direction that the airline returns the ticket fare as there was a lack of proper service by it, Justice Prathiba M Singh said ''it is scary if this has happened''.

The high court issued notice to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India, Airport Authority of India (AAI), and GMR Aerocity, which runs IGI airport, seeking their stand on the petition which narrated the ordeal of the couple during the 16-hour long flight from New Delhi to San Francisco on November 11, 2020.

They claimed they were provided one hot meal, which was also stale, during the entire course of the journey despite informing the cabin crew that one of them was diabetic and required proper meals.

The couple - Nivedita and Anil Sharma -- in their petition filed through advocate Suruchi Mittal have claimed that they had to sustain themselves fruit drinks whenever they felt their sugar levels plummet and it was only thanks to food offered by a co-passenger that they were able to sustain themselves during the flight.

They have contended that the airline ''has no business to carry 400 plus people on a long haul flight without having sufficient food, water and basic amenities including basic and emergency medicine''.

They have also contended that the airline cannot unilaterally decide that they will serve only one meal without informing the passengers who normally do not carry food on flights and therefore, ''endangering their health and life'' in such ''casual and lackadaisical manner''.

They have sought a refund of the ticket cost of Rs 2.25 lakh each and a compensation of Rs five lakh for securing their booking allegedly by making false representations and for not complying with airworthiness requirement, as mandated by DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, with regard to medical supplies in the aircraft to help counter and tackle emergencies onboard.

The petition has claimed that not even necessary medications like anti-diarrheal or oral rehydration solution medicines were available in the aircraft for the 16-hour long flight.

The other issues raised in the plea are lack of a proper responsive or functional grievance redressal mechanism, for complaints that risk the health and safety of passengers and non-availability of club carts or wheelchairs at IGI airport to ferry aged or ailing passengers like the petitioners.

The petition has sought direction from the ministry, DGCA, the airline, and the airport authorities to constitute an independent committee to review the quality and quantity of food served to passengers depending on flight duration.

They have also sought direction to the authorities to ensure medical supplies to tackle emergencies are available onboard, providing wheelchairs and carts to ferry aged or ailing passengers and creation of a responsive and functional grievance redressal mechanism to deal with deficiencies in safety requirements by airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42; Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45.

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42 Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021