BRO upgrades Leh-Sachru bridge on Manali highway

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has in a record eight days revamped and upgraded a crucial 110-feet-long bridge on the Leh–Sarchu road for smooth movement of heavy convoys of the army and civil vehicles, officials said on Monday.

They said the crucial Bailey Bridge on Whiskey Nallah connecting Leh with Manali had deteriorated due to heavy snowfall in winters.

The officials said that given the significance of the bridge in the region, Project Himank of the BRO swings into action from April 5 to 12 despite unfavorable weather.

''The upgradation of this crucial bridge well before the onset of summer will ensure hurdle-free movement of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies,'' an official said.

''Since the access to the bridge site was only available after opening of the Leh-Manali Axis, Project Himank immediately swung into action on April 5 for renovation and upgradation of the bridge. We used an innovative method of simultaneous dismantling and construction to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks carrying vital supplies even during the upgradation,'' BRO official said.

''The new bays were joined from one end while the worn-out wooden decking was replaced with the latest steel decking for extra strength and longevity,'' officials said, adding that workers accomplished the task in a record eight days amid icy cold winds and heavy snowfall.

Throughout the renovation and upgradation, the BRO ensured smooth movement of traffic over the bridge which was otherwise stranded due to recent heavy snowfall.

The officials said the perseverance and hard work of the BRO has gifted the people of Leh a stronger bridge at Whiskey Nallah with an upgraded load capacity of 50 tons.

