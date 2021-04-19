Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:26 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 37 to Rs 4,030 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for April contracts increased by Rs 37, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 4,030 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 730 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

Guar seed for June delivery traded at Rs 4,142, up Rs 13, or 0.31 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 56,115 lots.

