Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi targets govt over issue of insurance cover for health workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi targets govt over issue of insurance cover for health workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government over the issue of insurance cover for health workers in the country. The Union Health Ministry has announced that all claims of ''COVID warriors'' under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, which was launched in March last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will be settled till April 24, after which a fresh insurance policy for them will become effective.

''Government of India (GOI), you are utterly ungrateful,'' Gandhi said in a tweet, citing a media report claiming that India's health workers are left without government insurance cover as the second wave of COVID-19 hits the country.

In a tweet, the health ministry, however, said that a new dispensation will be provided to cover the ''corona warriors''. For this, the ministry is in talks with the New India Assurance, it said.

Government sources referred to the ministry's tweet from yesterday and accused Rahul Gandhi of indulging in petty politics without fact-checking information.

''Two hundred and eight seven claims have been paid by the insurance company so far. The scheme has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of the health workers fighting COVID-19,'' the ministry said in a statement.

''The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) insurance policy claims of COVID warriors will continue to be settled till 24th April 2021, thereafter a fresh insurance policy for COVID warriors will become effective,'' it said.

The PMGKP was announced in March last year and was extended thrice till April 24 this year. It was launched to provide a safety net to the health workers to ensure that in case of any adversity due to COVID-19, their families are taken care of.

An insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh is provided under the PMGKP scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Round 1 of Indian National Rally Championship 2021 pushed to June

With only three days remaining, the South India Rally, Round 1 of the Champions Yacht Club -- FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the resultant government regulations. The ...

Junk, emerging-market firms eager to borrow as further rates rise in sight

Junk-rated and emerging-market companies look set to raise record amounts of debt in coming months, urged on by bankers who advise taking advantage of funding markets before Treasury yields rise and push up borrowing costs.Februarys bond se...

FOREX-Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

The dollar slumped to a six-week low against major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields near their lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary. The dollar ...

Kerala to continue SSLC, Plus Two exams despite COVID-19 surge

Despite concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to proceed with the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the state, adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures.The gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021