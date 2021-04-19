Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors look to earnings for recovery cues

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors look to earnings for recovery cues

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record levels as investors looked to the first-quarter earnings season for hints of corporate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.3 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34182.38. The S&P 500 fell 5.7 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4179.8, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13984.583 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, other leaders to address small public meetings with maximum 500 people: BJP.

PM Modi, other leaders to address small public meetings with maximum 500 people BJP....

Judge instructs jury ahead of closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill began instructing jurors on Monday before they heard closing arguments and begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floy...

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a press note on Monday that the Chief Minister has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and he been advised isolation.Telangana C...

Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked five people Monday at a mosque in the capital of Tirana, according to police.A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 230 pm and wounded five pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021