Left Menu

National lockdown can dent GDP growth by 2%, states should do with local curbs: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:12 IST
National lockdown can dent GDP growth by 2%, states should do with local curbs: Report

A month's national lockdown can hurt GDP growth by 2 percentage points, an American brokerage warned on Monday while expecting governments to continue with localised restrictions to arrest the Covid spread.

Stating that there has been a 7x jump in the new cases to 2.61 lakh a day from a month ago's 35,000 cases, analysts at Bofa Securities said they have grown ''even more concerned that rising Covid-19 cases pose a risk to our still shallow recovery''.

In its base case, the brokerage said it sees a 9 per cent growth in the gross value added growth in FY22 after a 6.4 per cent contraction on a GVA basis.

''It remains to be seen if this second wave of Covid-19 cases subsides without a serious national level lockdown. A month of nationwide lockdown costs 1-2 per cent of GDP. Given the high economic cost, we expect the Centre and state governments to try to contain the spread with the tightening of Covid-19 regulations, night curfews and localised lockdowns,'' it said.

It can be noted that already, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that a national lockdown will not be implemented. The brokerage said more than three-fourths of the cases are coming from 10 of the 29 states, and also noted that many states have followed Maharashtra's lead in announcing stringent restrictions.

It said only 1.2 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with both the doses as of now, while 7.8 per cent has received the first dose. It noted that in the week to April 16, there was a 12 per cent decline in the jabs given due to vaccine shortages.

By the end of 2021, it expects 34 per cent of the population to get vaccinated, which it called as the bear scenario. A strong uptake of the newly cleared Sputnik vaccine of Russia can take up the vaccinations to 40 per cent or the middle scenario. The current production is about 75 million doses per month of two vaccines combined, it said, adding that Serum Institute of India expects to ramp up production from June to over 100 million doses a month, while Bharat Biotech will take it to 12 million doses a month from July.

It has accounted for an import of 100 million doses of Sputnik by Dr Reddy in its bear scenario. Even though the government has opened up the doors for more vaccines, it said there will be a minimal contribution from Johnson & Johnson's jab in the bear scenario because of it facing clot issues in many countries, and none from Pfizer which needs very low temperatures storage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, other leaders to address small public meetings with maximum 500 people: BJP.

PM Modi, other leaders to address small public meetings with maximum 500 people BJP....

Judge instructs jury ahead of closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill began instructing jurors on Monday before they heard closing arguments and begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floy...

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a press note on Monday that the Chief Minister has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and he been advised isolation.Telangana C...

Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked five people Monday at a mosque in the capital of Tirana, according to police.A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 230 pm and wounded five pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021