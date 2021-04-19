ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT adds over 1 lakh broadband subscribers in Q4

ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Ltd (OIL), the broadband subsidiary of NXTDIGITAL Limited, on Monday said it has added over 100,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of FY2021.

It has crossed 600,000 subscriber mark in FY21.

''OIL has attained a momentum of more than 1,000 subscribers-a-day on its way to crossing the 600,000-plus mark, to retain its position in the top 5 private ISPs (internet service providers) in India,'' the statement said.

Commenting on the milestone, OIL's Chief Executive Officer, Yugal Kishore Sharma said, ''Internet use cases have moved beyond browsing and social networking to work-from-home (WFH), online education, OTT (Over the Top) entertainment and gaming, online-shopping, online-health, e-governance and others. This requires Broadband connections to deliver real 'high speed' to support multiple users, devices and sessions with consistency and near 100 per cent availability''.

The company has adapted to this consumption surge by doubling its internet capacity on the supply side without passing the additional cost to its consumers to maintain customer experience, Sharma said.

''That remains one of the key factors driving the performance and maintaining the momentum as we set our sights on our next milestone,'' Sharma added.

