2006 Mumbai train blasts convict dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur

A death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, who was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail, died due to coronavirus at a government hospital in the early hours of Monday, a prison official said.

Kamal Ahamed Ansari (50), originally a native of Bihar, succumbed to the infection at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) at around 1 am, Superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail Anup Kumre said.

Kumre told PTI that Ansari was admitted to the hospital on April 9, a day after he tested positive for the viral infection.

Ansari, who had been sentenced to death in the 2006 terror attack case, was shifted to the Nagpur prison in 2015- 16, he said.

The terror convict was lodged in a special cell of the jail, Kumre said.

Seven bombs had exploded in first class coaches of Mumbai's suburban trains on July 11, 2006, killing 188 people and injuring 829 others.

