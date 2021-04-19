Ensure uninterrupted passage of oxygen tankers, ambulances: Raj Transport Commissioner to officials

Rajasthan Transport Commissioner Mahendra Soni on Monday directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted movement of oxygen tankers, ambulances and vehicles carrying medicines.

He said flying squads of the transport department should monitor their movement and such vehicles should not face difficulty at any check-post in the state.

In a video conference with the officials, Soni also instructed the RTOs and DTOs to ensure compliance of transport-related guidelines according to which passengers up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity is allowed in public transport.

Soni also encouraged the officials to contribute in COVID-19 control arrangements, according to the transport department spokesperson.

Lockdown-like restrictions under the ''Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight) began in Rajasthan on Monday and will remain in force till May 3.

