Left Menu

Coca-Cola registers strong growth in Indian market in Q1

Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 3 per cent due to solid performance by Minute Maid Pulpy in China and Maaza in India, it added.India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.On its bottling investments, Coca-Cola said unit case volume grew 5 per cent, primarily due to solid growth in sparkling soft drinks in India and South Africa. Overall, the Atlanta-headquartered companys net revenues grew 5 per cent to USD 9 billion, and organic revenues non-GAAP grew 6 per cent.This was driven by 5 per cent growth in concentrate sales, while pricemix grew 1 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:24 IST
Coca-Cola registers strong growth in Indian market in Q1
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Global soft drink major Coca-Cola Company on Monday said its India business witnessed ''strong growth'' in the first quarter, helped by its sparkling soft drinks portfolio and fruit drink brand Maaza.

The Coca-Cola Company, in its global earnings released on Monday, said sparkling soft drinks grew 4 per cent as there was solid growth in China and India.

''Strong growth in developing and emerging markets, led by China and India, was offset by pressure in developed markets, primarily the United States and Western Europe,'' it said further in its post-earnings statement.

In the Asia Pacific Market, which includes India, Coca-Cola's unit case volume grew 9 per cent.

''Unit case volume grew 9 per cent, as strong growth in China and India was partially offset by coronavirus-related pressure in Japan and Southeast Asia,'' it said.

Unit case volume means the number of unit cases of company beverages directly or indirectly sold by it and its bottling partners to customers. ''Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 3 per cent due to solid performance by Minute Maid Pulpy in China and Maaza in India," it added.

India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.

On its bottling investments, Coca-Cola said ''unit case volume grew 5 per cent, primarily due to solid growth in sparkling soft drinks in India and South Africa.'' Overall, the Atlanta-headquartered company's net revenues grew 5 per cent to USD 9 billion, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 6 per cent.

''This was driven by 5 per cent growth in concentrate sales, while price/mix grew 1 per cent. The quarter included five additional days, which resulted in an approximate 6-point benefit to revenue growth,'' it added. James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said, ''We remain focused on emerging stronger and executing against our growth accelerators during the recovery phase. We are pleased with the progress we are making.'' ''We are encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up, and we remain confident in our full-year guidance,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: ICC confident WTC final will go ahead as planned in June in UK

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday said it is confident the World Test Championship WTC final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton in June. This after UK put India to its travel red list on a pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

AAP MLAs detained on way to gherao Punjab CM's residence, released

AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singhs official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.Police force was deplo...

Industry better prepared to deal with lockdowns, says ITC chairman

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on Monday said the industry is better prepared this time to deal with lockdown kind of situations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Speaking at an event organised by AIMA, Puri also said there is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021