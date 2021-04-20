Left Menu

UK car insurance premiums in Q1 drop to lowest level since 2015 - survey

UK motorists now have to pay 538 pounds ($747.01) on an average for their comprehensive car insurance premiums, according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com in association with insurance broker Willis Towers Watson. "The impact of fewer drivers on the roads has led to fewer claims, which have allowed shoppers to see some of the biggest savings on their car insurance in almost six years," Chief Executive Officer of Confused.com Louise O'Shea said in the survey report.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 04:31 IST
UK car insurance premiums in Q1 drop to lowest level since 2015 - survey

The cost of a comprehensive car insurance policy in Britain slumped 14% in the first quarter of 2021, to their lowest level since 2015, as different phases of lockdowns in the country kept motorists off the streets, a survey showed. UK motorists now have to pay 538 pounds ($747.01) on an average for their comprehensive car insurance premiums, according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com in association with insurance broker Willis Towers Watson.

"The impact of fewer drivers on the roads has led to fewer claims, which have allowed shoppers to see some of the biggest savings on their car insurance in almost six years," Chief Executive Officer of Confused.com Louise O'Shea said in the survey report. "The sensitivity of the current economic climate means that these savings couldn't come at a better time."

British motor insurers Admiral Group and Direct Line experienced a boost to their 2020 financials due to fewer claims in the past year. Premiums during the first three months of 2021 fell by 7% compared with the prior quarter, according to the survey that adopted an updated calculation methodology.

"The scale of the reduction in premiums seen over the last quarter reflects the realities of notably better claims experience under successive COVID-19 lockdowns," Graham Wright, UK Lead of P&C Personal Lines Pricing at Willis Towers Watson said. Male and female drivers aged 71 or above benefited more from the price drop, compared with other age groups, seeing a 9% quarterly price decrease, taking their annual premiums to 410 pounds and 346 pounds, respectively, the survey showed.

($1 0.7202 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Israels Netanyahu loses vote on key parliamentary committeeIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost an important vote on Monday over who gets to join a powerful committee in parliame...

J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of a multibillion-dollar trial. ...

Brazil budget heads to Bolsonaro after Congress approves modifying law

Brazils Congress on Monday approved a law that allowed it to pass this years budget after making certain modifications, sending it to President Jair Bolsonaro for him to sign. The 1.5 trillion reais 264 billion budget was approved by Congre...

Chad's Deby wins sixth term as army fends off rebel advance

Chads veteran president, Idriss Deby, has won a sixth term, provisional election results showed on Monday, as the army said it had beaten back a column of insurgents advancing on the capital, NDjamena. The 68-year-old Deby, who came to powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021