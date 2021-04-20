Left Menu

COVID-19 disrupted food security for millions; will likely reverse progress on ending hunger by 2030: Dr Harsh Vardhan

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:41 IST
COVID-19 disrupted food security for millions; will likely reverse progress on ending hunger by 2030: Dr Harsh Vardhan

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the food security and nutrition for millions of people around the world, and will likely reverse the progress made towards ending hunger by 2030, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

Addressing the 54th Commission on Population and Development on the theme ‘Population, food security, nutrition and sustainable development’ here on Monday, he said that the Government of India accords the highest priority to food security and nutrition as evidenced by the various national legal instruments and schemes over the last few years.

“The population, food security, nutrition and sustainable development theme is of critical importance at all times. But even more so now as the world is trying to rebuild itself while emerging from the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Vardhan said.

He said that the “pandemic has severely disrupted food security and nutrition for millions of people around the world and will likely reverse the progress made towards ending hunger by 2030.” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in her address to the event, also stressed that the pandemic has devastated livelihoods, exacerbated injustices and inequalities, and threatened decades of development progress.

COVID-19 is also exacerbating food crises caused by the conflict, severe climate events and pest infestations.

“Sadly, the world is not on track to eliminate hunger and malnutrition by 2030. Undernourishment was already rising before the pandemic, and the trend has worsened considerably over the past year,” she said.

Vardhan said that even during the COVID-19 crisis, while making efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, India has taken “concerted actions” to ensure that food security and nutrition services are not compromised and vulnerable groups such as farmers, daily wage earners, woman, self-help groups and poor senior citizens are provided the support necessary in these unprecedented times.

In 2020, India announced a USD 22.6 billion relief package to take care of food security measures to help the poorest of the poor. A second economic stimulus plan worth USD 13 billion was sanctioned to aid small and medium businesses mainly in the agricultural and food sectors, he said.

He highlighted the various national programmes that have contributed to improving the nutrition outcomes in India, addressing both the immediate and the underlying determinants of undernutrition through nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions.

“The largest of all, the targeted public distribution system distributes 58 million tonnes of wheat and rice at highly subsidised prices, covering 814 million people across all states in our country,” he said.

The POSHAN Abhiyaan is the government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, he said.

In her remarks, Mohammed noted that despite the significant contributions of women to food production, they face a higher prevalence of food insecurity than men.

“Meanwhile, women are facing increased household and community demands due to the pandemic, and often must feed their families on reduced incomes,” she said, adding that women’s full and effective participation in pandemic response and recovery and in all other spheres must be ensured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzra Zeya crafted a strategic partnership framework for India, US over a decade ago: Lawmaker

Indian-American diplomat Uzra Zeya who has been nominated to a key position in the Biden administration played an important role in crafting the India-US strategic partnership framework that has received bipartisan support over the past dec...

Rugby-Tonga coach Kefu warns New Zealand to keep hands off Moana Pasifika players

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said on Tuesday Moana Pasifika must not become a feeder team for the All Blacks amid concerns New Zealand could end up poaching players from the proposed Super Rugby side. Along with Fijian Drua, Moana Pasifika has b...

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...

Anthill partners with Israeli health tech firm Kanfit3D for India market expansion

New Delhi India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Anthill Ventures, a speed scaling ecosystem that invests in and scales early-stage startups has announced a partnership with Israeli health tech company Kanfit3D. Anthill will help Kanfit3D scale in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021