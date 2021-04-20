FlowerAura has just launched new range of cakes & gifts for Mother's Day 2021

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): A mother's love is the purest, and there should be only the best things to appreciate it. And that's what FlowerAura's new and exclusive range of cakes and gifts for Mother's Day 2021 focuses on. Like every year, the gifts and cakes are launched while keeping the specialness of the occasion in mind, and every single gift item will succeed in making mothers' feel special and honored on a special day.

Talking about the cakes first, a mother feeds her children and her family with delicious food every day without a stop. The thought behind the 2021 Mothers day cake range is to let people surprise their mothers with a sweet delicacy just pure as her love and tasty as the food she cooks. Mom Heart Mom, Delicious Melody For Mom, Mom A Gemstone, and Meri Maa Cake are some of the best ones from simple cream cake categories. There are so many occasion-specific poster cakes as well, and some of them are I Love U Mom Cake, Super Duper Mom Cake, Super Mom Cake, Meri Maa Poster cake, and O Maa Poster Cake. As told by the representatives of FlowerAura, every single cake is baked and delivered fresh, and the cakes are untouched by hands.

For the ease of gift shopping, items are categorized into different categories. The new range of Mothers day gifts from daughter includes customizable and personalizable greeting cards in beautiful designs and graphics, personalized coffee mugs with heart-touching slogans, World's best mother certificate, earrings and pendant set, personalized wooden tabletop decor, Best Mom photo frames, and wall frames in different designs. Every single gift is sure to make the mothers smile as the designs are prepared by expert gift designers who know how to touch the hearts and emotions with gifts. The exclusive range of Mother's day gifts includes Aprons that can be personalized with pictures and names and aprons having cool mother's day specific prints, personalized cushions which will render both happiness and comfort to the mothers, Love Mom explosion box, best Mom photo album, personalized stainless steel wristwatch, chocolate boxes, and many more.

Apart from the exclusive gifts, keeping up with its name, FlowerAura has a wide range of blooming flower arrangements such as flower boxes, flower bouquets, flowers in glass vases, and flowers in glass bowls for mother's day celebrations. Gift combos of flowers with plants, flowers with cakes, plants with cakes, and cakes with personalized gifts are also available. "We at FlowerAura, feel so proud and blessed that we are helping people in surprising and making their mothers happy. Gifting is not just a thing but a gesture that can make a difference in a person's life, and so we try our best to bring gifts that can tickle the recipient's hearts in the best possible way. As we all know, the COVID-19 is not over yet; we follow all the necessary protocols to stop the spread and to keep the gifts safe from getting infected. Proper sanitization is done several times throughout the day, and the gift items are also sanitized both before and after the packaging," said Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA, in a media conversation.

Stop by FlowerAura's website to shop for Mother's Day Gifts and Cakes, and home delivery services can be availed easily. FlowerAura provides different types of delivery services of gifts on many occasions in 400 plus Indian states. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)