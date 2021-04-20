Left Menu

Saraf Furniture to invest USD 2 mn to expand operations in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:14 IST
Saraf Furniture on Tuesday said it will invest USD 2 million (around Rs 15 crore) to expand its operations in Rajasthan.

The expansion will be focused to uplift the segments including technology, logistics, customer support, human resource, and carpentry by incorporating latest technology and targeted strategies, which will help the brand thrive while expanding their capacity for growth, Saraf Furniture said in a statement.

Saraf Furniture plans to invest USD 2 million to expand operations in Rajasthan, which in turn will create job opportunities for more than 500 people.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and founder, Saraf Furniture, said, ''we know how unfortunate the immediate impact of lockdowns has been for many people from both the formal and informal sectors as they lost their only source to livelihood and as the joblessness continues to worsen, more people are now struggling to make both ends meet''.

He further added that ''thus, it is very crucial for organizations to strategize and plan ways towards maximum employment while being in line with the business goals.'' PTI SVK DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

