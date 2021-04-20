Left Menu

Exports reviving, may be in positive territory in FY22: Comm Secy

The countrys exports are reviving and the shipments are expected to be in the solid positive territory in this financial year, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Tuesday.He said that exports recorded a significant contraction in April last year but gradually things started improving and the shipments have entered the positive territory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:00 IST
Exports reviving, may be in positive territory in FY22: Comm Secy

The country's exports are reviving and the shipments are expected to be in the ''solid'' positive territory in this financial year, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Tuesday.

He said that exports recorded a significant contraction in April last year but gradually things started improving and the shipments have entered the positive territory. ''So, I am quite positive and hopeful that in 2021-22, we will be in solid positive territory. I have no doubts about that. But I do not want to predict numbers and make any targeted projections,'' the secretary told reporters.

Since December 2020, the country's merchandise exports are recording positive growth. In March this year, the exports rose by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion. However in 2020-21, the shipments dipped by 7.26 per cent to USD 290.63 billion. Product categories that recorded positive growth during March include oilmeals, iron ore, carpet, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, rice, spices, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, marine products, petroleum products, coffee , and tea.

Gems and jewellery is a luxury product, and its demand would also slowly pick up, Wadhawan said, adding that exports are recovering from the severe COVID-19 impact.

He added that exporters have shown resilience and have covered a lot of the lost ground, after hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about India's trade gap with the US and China, the secretary said that trade surplus with the US and deficit with China has improved in 2020-21.

India's exports to the US stood at USD 53 billion in 2019-20 and USD 51 billion in 2020-21. Imports from the US aggregated at USD 35.8 billion in 2019-20 as compared to USD 28 billion in 2020-21.

The country's exports to China in 2019-20 were at USD 16.6 billion and USD 21.2 billion in 2020-21. Imports from China were worth USD 65 billion in 2019-20 while the numbers were roughly the same for 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday.The company has previously said the vaccine will be available on a...

Merkel's bloc chooses Laschet as candidate to succeed her

Armin Laschet has won his rivals backing to lead Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right bloc into the German election in September, after a bruising power struggle.Markus Soeder said Tuesday that he will back Laschet, the head of Merkels Ch...

Meet Moto G60, Motorola's mid-range phone with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 6000mAh battery

HIGHLIGHT6.78-inch Full HD DisplaySnapdragon 732G Processor108MP triple camera6000 mAh BatteryMotorola on Tuesday launched two new G-series smartphones - Moto G40 and Moto G60 in India. The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be availa...

Soccer-La Liga chief slams Real's Perez says Super League is 'death of football'

Spanish football league chief Javier Tebas has criticised Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for being one of the driving forces behind the European Super League, labelling the proposal as the death of football. Perez, named as presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021