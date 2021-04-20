Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:42 IST
Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Cabinet Union on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

While the rail project pase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km.

The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

