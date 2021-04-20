Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm MPL

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm 'Mundra Petrochem Ltd' (MPL).

In a filing to BSE, the company said MPL is yet to commence its business operations.

''MPL is incorporated with the object to set up various feedstocks (coal, petcoke, coke, limestone, salts, sand, tar, oil, LPG, LNG, Ethane, LPG, green fuels etc.) based refinery, petrochemical and chemical plants in a phased manner in India and to undertake all such activities associated with land acquisition, design and engineering, procurement...and other related undertakings,'' the filing said.

MPL is incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Monday, it added.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of Adani Group, is an incubator focusing on establishing diverse new businesses.

