Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm MPL

Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm MPLPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:47 IST
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm 'Mundra Petrochem Ltd' (MPL).
In a filing to BSE, the company said MPL is yet to commence its business operations.
''MPL is incorporated with the object to set up various feedstocks (coal, petcoke, coke, limestone, salts, sand, tar, oil, LPG, LNG, Ethane, LPG, green fuels etc.) based refinery, petrochemical and chemical plants in a phased manner in India and to undertake all such activities associated with land acquisition, design and engineering, procurement...and other related undertakings,'' the filing said.
MPL is incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Monday, it added.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of Adani Group, is an incubator focusing on establishing diverse new businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Adani Group
- Ethane
- coke
- Mundra Petrochem Ltd'
- India
- Ahmedabad
- sand
- limestone
- Registrar
ALSO READ
Cadila seeks nod to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for COVID-19 in India
Taiwan condoles death of Indian security personnel in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack
India reports more than one lakh COVID-19 cases, 478 deaths in last 24 hours
India's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark for first time
India's new daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 for first time