Left Menu

Pak istan's FDI falls 35 per cent in nine months

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:20 IST
Pak istan's FDI falls 35 per cent in nine months

Cash-strapped Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) has fallen by 35 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, reflecting no improvement in the situation for investors, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per the data provided by the central bank, the FDI fell by 35.1 per cent to USD 1.395 billion during July-March compared to USD 2.15 billion in the same period of last fiscal.

The data says that FDI inflow in March was just USD 167.6 million compared to USD 278.7 million in the same month of last year — a decline of 40 per cent.

The FDI had dropped by 30 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal, and due to the 40 per cent decline recorded last month, it has now fallen by 35 per cent after nine months, it said.

The FDI has kept on declining in the fiscal year and has reflected no improvement in the situation for investors, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

However, the position on the external front is much better as the current account of eight months of FY21 is surplus with USD 881 million and the SBP reserves have reached a four-year high, the bank said.

The exports have also improved as more export orders are in line due to the serious pandemic situation in India and Bangladesh, it said, adding that this has helped the Pakistani rupee gain ground against the US dollar and has appreciated by 9 per cent since August 2020.

A financial expert said the FDI fall was not surprising given the COVID-19 situation affecting the global market and there is nothing new to attract foreign investors in Pakistan.

He said the main inflow of the FDI is still coming from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the data shows that inflow from China during the nine months of this fiscal was USD 650.8 million, constituting 46 per cent of the total inflows so far.

China has been the largest investor in Pakistan for several years, but the inflow declined this year. In the same period of last fiscal, the inflow from China was USD 859.3 million; the decline this year was 24 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 845 p.m. 1515 GMT on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leaders official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.India is the country currentl...

K'taka govt cracks whip against agitating transport employees, over 100 arrested

Cracking the whip against agitating state-owned transport employees who are on strike for the past 14 days over wage related issues, as many as 112 employees have been arrested for damaging buses and 55 under the Karnataka Essential Service...

AIIMS RDA writes to Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'obnoxious' remark

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association RDA has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the strictest steps for the derogatory and obnoxious comments by comedian Sunil Pal in an entertainment channel against doctors involved in CO...

Guardiola urges City owners to break silence on Super League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his clubs ownership to break its silence on the creation of a breakaway Super League, which he believes threatens the integrity and values of the sport.Guardiola said he is still waiting for m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021