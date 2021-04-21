Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower

The dollar index ticked up after touching its lowest level since March 3 and Treasury yields fell, though they still held above last week's more than one-month lows. India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, while Canada and the United States extended a land-border closure for non-essential travelers.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 02:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic rebound. The dollar index ticked up after touching its lowest level since March 3 and Treasury yields fell, though they still held above last week's more than one-month lows.

India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, while Canada and the United States extended a land-border closure for non-essential travelers. On Wall Street, travel stocks weighed on sentiment, with airline and cruise operators falling sharply.

Some of the recent optimism about the leisure industry has waned as the reopening might take a bit longer than initially thought, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to the COVID virus and getting to where global economies are reopening," he said. "Some of that enthusiasm has diminished."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.33 points, or 0.75%, to 33,821.3, the S&P 500 lost 28.32 points, or 0.68%, at 4,134.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.50 points, or 0.92%, to 13,786.27. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.90% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.85%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.07%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.08% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.97%. After touching its lowest level in nearly seven weeks overnight, the dollar index rose slightly.

The currencies and interest rate markets could be relatively calm for another few weeks as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank each take their time adjusting their rate policies, said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. "There really isn't a strong catalyst in either direction this month to really break us out of ranges," Issa said.

The dollar index rose 0.166%, with the euro unchanged at $1.2033. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.08% versus the greenback at 108.09 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3939, down 0.31% on the day.

Tufts University economist Brian Bethune said the lower yields stood in contrast with their level close to 1.8% on March 30, reflecting worries that public health gains against the virus have stalled in Brazil, Canada and other countries. "There's a repricing of what the international environment is going to look like," even though the U.S. economic recovery looks strong, Bethune said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.5624%, from 1.599% late on Monday. Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in India continued to weigh on the oil market.

"Given India's position as a major crude oil importer ... new restrictions would be very bad for the energy complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. U.S. crude recently fell 1.21% to $62.44 per barrel and Brent was at $66.50, down 0.82% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,778.80 an ounce. Silver gained 0.07% to $25.83. Bitcoin last rose 2.4% to $57,030.36.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Man City quit breakaway league, Chelsea set to follow

Manchester City started the process of withdrawing from the breakaway European Super League on Tuesday less than 72 hours after agreeing to join, with Chelsea also reported to be quitting in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Ci...

Minneapolis ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of murder in Floyd case

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a reb...

US: Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s. Janey released 13 pages of internal affai...

People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021