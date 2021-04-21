Left Menu

IATA, Unilabs partner to help passengers manage Covid-19 tests

European diagnostic services provider Unilabs and International Air Transport Association (IATA) have signed an agreement to incorporate Unilabs' worldwide Covid-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:37 IST
IATA, Unilabs partner to help passengers manage Covid-19 tests
Unilabs and IATA are currently running a pilot programme in the UAE.. Image Credit: ANI

European diagnostic services provider Unilabs and International Air Transport Association (IATA) have signed an agreement to incorporate Unilabs' worldwide Covid-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass. The agreement will make Unilabs one of the first major lab groups to be integrated into IATA's Travel Pass app. Proof of a negative Covid-19 test is required by many governments as a condition of entry, and the app makes the process seamless, secure and easy.

"Covid-19 testing will play a role in re-starting international travel. Travellers will need to understand test requirements, locate labs, verify their identity to the lab and transfer their test results to relevant parties - airlines and governments - as needed," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. "Our partnership with Unilabs will give travellers access to Unilabs' extensive network and help them securely and efficiently manage their test results," he said.

IATA Travel Pass provides information on entry requirements, directs travellers to trusted labs, and allows passengers to receive and manage digital certificates for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations. Unilabs will be able to securely upload test results in IATA Travel Pass, which are then checked against the IATA Timatic global registry of national health requirements, to produce an "OK to Travel" status. Through the app, passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities, airports and airlines.

"We are delighted that IATA has chosen us for this initiative," said Michiel Boehmer, Unilabs' President and COO. "As international travel starts coming back, we are ready to do our bit - delivering the fast, effective, and reliable Covid-19 tests that will get people moving again." Unilabs and IATA are currently running a pilot programme in the UAE. Once the processes are successfully up and running, the initiative will be rolled out to other entities of the Unilabs network in many countries.

Alongside PCR tests, Unilabs also performs antigen and serology tests. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lab group has performed close to 10 million Covid-19 tests across its network in 17 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month - state minister

Greece was to allow restaurants to re-open early next month, state minister George Gerapetritis said on Wednesday.Our intention is to have a coordinated opening of the restaurants after Easter, the minister told Greek state television ERT.G...

K'taka govt sets up war room to monitor supply of oxygen, Remdesivir for COVID treatment

With complaints pouring in regarding shortage and blackmarketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced setting up a War Room.In order to ensure timely sufficient supply of Oxygen and Remdesivir a 24x7 wa...

Covishield comprises over 90 pc of 12.76 cr COVID vaccines administered so far

Covishield, from the OxfordAstraZeneca stable, comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data on Wednesday.Of this, 15 states and union territories have o...

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming device arrives in India

Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, its fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device ever with hands-free and Alexa voice control, in India.The all-new hands-free streaming device is priced at Rs 12,999 and starting today, it i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021