Left Menu

Barney the Swiss robot bartender ready to shake up cocktails

Developer F & P Robotics says it is seeing rising interest in "The Barney Bar" and hopes it will be a hit among hotels, bars and shopping centres looking to reduce human contact during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Barney can mix 16 different spirits and eight different sodas for customers who place their orders via their mobile phones, as well as offering beer and prosecco.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:48 IST
Barney the Swiss robot bartender ready to shake up cocktails

Barney is a bit different from your usual Swiss bartender. He is fully automated, mixes dozens of cocktails and even makes terrible jokes. Developer F & P Robotics says it is seeing rising interest in "The Barney Bar" and hopes it will be a hit among hotels, bars and shopping centres looking to reduce human contact during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Barney can mix 16 different spirits and eight different sodas for customers who place their orders via their mobile phones, as well as offering beer and prosecco. The robot, who can disinfect his own robotic arm, tells them their drink is ready via a large video display above the bar. A barista version making different coffees has also been developed. Both versions can be loaded up with conversations, so Barney can make "jokes" about being offered a role in the latest Terminator film, for example.

"We are getting quite a bit of interest," Chief Sales Officer Gery Colombo told Reuters. "We think Barney can be a fun attraction, that can bring people to a bar because he's constantly moving and is so different." Although the expected clientele, restaurants and hotels, were initially not in spending mood because of the crisis, the situation is slowly changing, Colombo said. Each model costs around 120,000 Swiss francs ($130,719).

"We are getting double the amount of enquiries compared with last year. It could definitely be an advantage for customers who want a barman who can work 24 hours a day, can serve exactly the drinks customers want while also reducing human contact," he said. The Zurich company, which makes the robot and its operating software, has so far sold robots to China and Oman, where a mocktail-making robot works in a shopping mall.

Other companies in Europe and Asia are also working on robot bartenders, but it's unclear whether they will eventually replace the human bartender. "We can't say what the gastronomy industry will look like in a few years, but we are convinced robotics will play a part," said Colombo. ($1 = 0.9146 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SANParks praises firefighters' efforts to contain Cape Town fire

The South African National Parks SANParks has praised the bravery and dedication of firefighters in their efforts to contain the fire that caused massive destruction after it started in the Table Mountain National Park on Sunday.Those invol...

Fans confront relegated Schalke players, eggs thrown

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 awa...

'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

India may be yet more successful at proving itself a robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an alternative to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said ...

Algerian Islamists eye first election win since civil war

Islamist parties in Algeria expect to win parliamentary elections in June and take a major role in government, part of a strategy to gradually build clout within a system long dominated by a secular military that regards them with distrust....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021