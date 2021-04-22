Tessolve raises USD 40 mn from Novo Tellus

Tessolve -- a Hero Electronix venture -- on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million (about Rs 301 crore) from Singapore-based Novo Tellus Capital Partners, valuing the engineering and R&D services provider at USD 100 million. The funding will be used by Tessolve -- which aims to reach the USD 250 million revenue milestone in the next five years -- to drive further growth through acquisitions and organic investments. ''Since a majority investment by Hero Electronix in 2016, Tessolve has witnessed a year-on-year growth rate of over 30 per cent, clocking USD 75 million in revenues in 2020. ''We have transitioned from a semiconductor test services provider to a provider of complete engineering solutions to semiconductor companies,'' Hero Electronix CEO Nikhil Rajpal told PTI. Tessolve's offerings range from designing and testing chips and product engineering to designing electronic products. It has expanded into an over 2,000-employee strong organisation with offices across the US, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, the UK and Taiwan. Ujjwal Munjal, founder director of Hero Electronix, said Novo Tellus' sector expertise and experience building technology leaders will be a great asset to Tessolve. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor industry has exhibited strong resilience, growing 5.4 per cent to USD 442 billion in 2020. With work and study from home, coupled with emergence of billions of smart and connected devices (like autonomous vehicles) driving strong demand, the semiconductor industry is poised for a phase of rapid growth. Given this surge in demand, semiconductor firms are increasing their engineering investments to develop new technologies and rapidly launch more products -- a development that will benefit Tessolve. ''Tessolve is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this opportunity as the engineering partner of choice for semiconductor firms, so they can bring products to market faster and more cost efficiently. ''The funding will be deployed to strengthen capabilities across chip design and embedded services offerings, as well as the ASIC design business,'' Rajpal said. He added that the company also plans to scale up its India operations by further investing in local talent development and strengthen its global presence in key markets across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. ''Tessolve has the potential and opportunity to grow into 3X its current size in the next 4-5 years. This capital infusion will provide us with the firepower to make the right organic and inorganic investments to drive towards that goal,'' he said. Rajpal added that the company aims to reach the USD 250 million revenue milestone in the next five years. In March last year, Tessolve had acquired UK-based chip design services provider Test & Verification Solutions (T&VS) for an undisclosed amount. It had also acquired TES DST in 2016, Spectrum Integrated and Test lab business of Lynxemi Pte in 2017, and Analog design business of Analog Semiconductors in 2017. ''We have several pieces, there are some missing pieces on the design side, we hope to acquire that as well as build more capabilities onshore. That is what the capital is for - two or three small acquisitions,'' he said, adding the deals would be about USD 5-15 million in size.

