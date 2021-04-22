Filatex India Q4 profit jumps over 5-folds to Rs 118.39 cr

Textile firm Filatex India on Thursday reported over five-fold jump in net profit to Rs 118.39 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, on account of higher income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21.03 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Filatex India's total income during the period under review stood at Rs 858.16 crore, up 27.48 per cent, as against Rs 673.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share for the financial year 2020- 21 subject to approval of the members of the company in the next annual general meeting.

Shares of Filatex India Ltd were trading 5.37 per cent higher at Rs 78.50 apiece on BSE.

