Left Menu

FOREX-Euro inches higher ahead of ECB meeting, dollar languishes

The euro edged higher before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher. The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow its bond buying.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:40 IST
FOREX-Euro inches higher ahead of ECB meeting, dollar languishes

The euro edged higher before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow its bond buying. The ECB's decision is due at 1145 GMT, which will be followed by a press conference at 1230 GMT. Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar on any signs a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more support within the ECB, analysts said.

"The ECB has already increased the pace of bond purchases at one of the latest meetings, so changes to the current monetary policy look very unlikely at the upcoming meeting," said Vladimir Potapov, CEO of VTB Capital Investments. "The economy will likely gather pace in the second half of 2021 amid a better epidemic situation, massive vaccination, and global economic recovery," Potapov said, noting an acceleration in inflation from February to March.

The euro was quoted at $1.2033, up 0.1% on the day and not far from its strongest since March 3. The common currency has gained as much as 3% against the dollar since the start of April. "We expect the European Central Bank meeting today to have a limited impact on the euro," said strategists at ING in a research note.

The euro's gains weighed on the dollar, which eased to 108.03 yen, close to a seven-week low. The greenback traded near multi-week lows against most major currencies as fading gains in U.S. Treasury yields reduced its interest rate advantage.

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month's spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a strong U.S. economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination programme. The British pound bought $1.3914, down 0.1% on the day.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.4890 per dollar to reach its strongest level since March 12. On Wednesday a closely watched auction of U.S. 20-year Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.

Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more than a year due to worries about accelerating inflation, which prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency. However, this trade has started to unwind this month as yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week for new trading cues.

"Looking ahead, we see a strategically high risk that US real rates will make a comeback from their recent consolidation supported by a recovery in US nominal variables," said Lars Sparresø Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank. "With euro/dollar at $1.20 and our strategic view on real dollar yields, we see the surprise potential as being pro-U.S., towards a hawkish Fed and stronger USD."

Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank of Canada signalled that it could start raising interest rates in late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing stimulus. The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2498 against its U.S. counterpart, flat on the day.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded near one-month highs against the U.S. dollar, supported by speculation that their central banks are more likely to follow Canada's example due to an improving economic outlook. The Aussie fetched $0.7745 and the Kiwi changed hands at $0.7184.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...

Todd Boehly's SPAC to take Vivid Seats public in near $2 bln deal

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken public by a Todd Boehly backed blank-check firm, valuing the combined company at 1.95 billion. The deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp will provide 769 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021