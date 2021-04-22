Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank appoints Ernst & Young as digital consultant

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:53 IST
Indian Overseas Bank appoints Ernst & Young as digital consultant

Chennai, Apr 22(PTI): Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has appointed Ernst and Young as its 'digital consultant', aimed at accelerating digitisation of banking services including assets and liability products.

The move was also part of the city-based bank's plan to ramp up its digital share in the market, a bank release said.

According to the bank's managing director Partha Pratim Sengupta, with this new initiative, the bank is poised to attract customers who are 'tech savvy'.

The bank is confident of providing a ''hassle free and seamless banking experience'' to the customers, he added.PTI VIJ BALA VIJ BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's Shanti Mukund hospital chief breaks down, says only two hours of oxygen supply left

Delhis Shanti Mukand Hospital chief Dr Sunil Saggar broke into tears on Thursday saying that they have only two hours of oxygen supply left. Talking to ANI, Saggar said he had told doctors to discharge patients who can be discharged. Statin...

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form 'audit committees' to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen: Order.

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form audit committees to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen Order....

Set up COVID-19 vigilance committees: Maha CM to labour unions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked labour unions to set up COVID-19 vigilance committees in factory premises for the safety of workers.He gave this instruction during a virtual meeting with labour union representa...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021