Indian Overseas Bank appoints Ernst & Young as digital consultant

Chennai, Apr 22(PTI): Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has appointed Ernst and Young as its 'digital consultant', aimed at accelerating digitisation of banking services including assets and liability products.

The move was also part of the city-based bank's plan to ramp up its digital share in the market, a bank release said.

According to the bank's managing director Partha Pratim Sengupta, with this new initiative, the bank is poised to attract customers who are 'tech savvy'.

The bank is confident of providing a ''hassle free and seamless banking experience'' to the customers, he added.PTI VIJ BALA VIJ BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)