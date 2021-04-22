Rahul Borole bags opportunities to make a name in the digital world

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of RB Social Media Marketing, Rahul Borole is also a photographer who has covered events and rallies featuring India's honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Being a social media marketing expert, he provides high-end techniques and campaign ideas to manifest a name in the market. Hailing from Aurangabad, Rahul Borole has made it big in the industry with his tireless efforts. He says, "The youth today has found a great deal of success in the online world. But the ones who know how to work hard and find the right opportunity, make it big in their career."

Social Media Marketing has a great scope at present, but only the best ones go ahead. Rahul Borole learned everything he could to understand the process in-depth and started his own RB Social Media Marketing venture. As a marketing expert, people connect with him directly or via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. His clientele consists of entrepreneurs, social workers, celebrities, politicians, and even several brands and companies. The entrepreneur-social media marketing expert worked hard to build contacts and achieve his targets. According to his teacher, he wasn't one of the smart kids during his school days. Borole was a backbencher who had surprised all his faculty and friends with his immense success.

Rahul Borole shares, "I was never inclined towards academics but had a great interest in co-curricular activities. Creativity made me happy, especially in photography. My first camera was a cell phone with which I would often go around capturing nature or photograph my family and friends. Once I got my hands on a Canon DSLR camera, my career as a photographer commenced." At first, Rahul started with wedding shoots and indoor photography. His great skills made him popular. It was followed by many outdoor shoots, coverages, modeling shoots, and photography projects related to political rallies and events featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Having attained such recognition, he still stuck to his roots but always aimed high. He envisions himself touching horizons and leaving a mark in the industry with his commendable efforts. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

