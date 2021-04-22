Left Menu

Extend deadline for meeting compliances; provide stimulus for industry: PHD Chamber to FM

PHD Chamber of Commerce on Thursday requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension of various timelines for compliances, including for filing tax and GST returns, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, the government should consider extending the timeline for compliance, maybe till June-end, said Sanjay Aggarwal, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry PHDCCI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:44 IST
Extend deadline for meeting compliances; provide stimulus for industry: PHD Chamber to FM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

PHD Chamber of Commerce on Thursday requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension of various timelines for compliances, including for filing tax and GST returns, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interaction with the finance minister, the chamber also pitched for a stimulus package for MSMEs. ''We have asked for extension of timelines for compliance under various laws including Income Tax Act, Companies Act and GST Act in these difficult times. Like last year, the government should consider extending the timeline for compliance, maybe till June-end,'' said Sanjay Aggarwal, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Penal action or prosecution is initiated if a business entity fails to meet the deadline. The chamber also sought extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs till March 31, 2022 and enhancing additional credit limit from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, he said after the virtual interaction with the finance minister. Till February-end, Rs 2.46 lakh crore of the total Rs 3 lakh crore was sanctioned under the ECLGS by commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The scheme, initially valid till October 2020, was extended to November-end. The scheme was again extended in November as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package till March 31, 2021 by including the 26 stressed sectors identified by the RBI-constituted K V Kamath committee. Aggarwal said the finance minister has stated that the government will not propose a national lockdown as the country is in a better position today as against in the first phase of the pandemic. The spread should be curbed through micro-containment zones and there is no need to halt the economy, Sitharaman told the industry chamber. She also said the government has taken extreme steps with close monitoring between the Centre and state governments for free movement of oxygen supply to cater to the surge in demand. Provision of oxygen, vaccines and their logistics to people affected by coronavirus are being ensured, given the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Sitharaman said. For oxygen supply, the government is identifying idle manufacturing capacities to match the demand and supply in the country, she noted. Sitharaman also said the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors and vaccine manufacturers. ''The import of vaccines, certified by international bodies has been allowed in India; support is being extended to manufacturers by the Government by way of giving advances and vaccination drive against coronavirus has been allowed for people aged 18 years and above from May 1, 2021,'' she said. The government has taken many steps to curtail black marketing and hoarding of critical medicines, like Remdesivir, which has been deleted from the export list and there will be no further export of the medicine, she added. The is the second interaction of the finance minister with India Inc this week. She had interacted with CII and FICCI on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday, family sources said.The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.Telangana Excise Minis...

Russian decision to pull back troops "overdue", NATO says

Russias announcement on Thursday that it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine is important and timely, a NATO official said, adding that the Western military alliance would remain vigilant.Any steps to...

1993 blasts accused murder: Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.Rajan 62 and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged w...

Soccer-Barcelona's Laporta says Super League needed but wants dialogue with UEFA

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said a European Super League is needed but stressed he does not wish to see the formation of a closed competition and wants to keep an open dialogue with the continents organising body UEFA. Barca were among...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021