Left Menu

China shares rise, led by green, healthcare stocks; HK also up

China stocks edged up on Friday, as President Xi Jinping's renewed green pledge bolstered clean energy stocks while a flare-up of coronavirus cases in some Asian countries helped boost healthcare shares. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.4%. ** Hong Kong shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd rose the most in seven weeks in morning trading after first-quarter results.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:33 IST
China shares rise, led by green, healthcare stocks; HK also up

China stocks edged up on Friday, as President Xi Jinping's renewed green pledge bolstered clean energy stocks while a flare-up of coronavirus cases in some Asian countries helped boost healthcare shares. ** Hong Kong shares also gained, helped by a sharp rebound in tech stocks.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,126.81 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,466.68 points. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.9%, to 29,014.32 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 11,047.43.

** An index tracking China's environment protection stocks rose after Chinese President Xi reiterated his pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060. China will start phasing down coal use from 2026, Xi said at a summit of global leaders on Thursday. ** Meanwhile, China's healthcare stocks registered robust gains amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases in India and Japan.

** Yang Hongxun, analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Hongguan, said the market will move side-ways, as investors don't see a clear trend yet. ** The view was echoed by Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, who wrote: "The PBoC is handling a complicated dual-mandate of derisking the financial system and preventing any financial accidents while sustaining GDP growth.

** This backdrop is likely to lead to more upside for Chinese yields and volatility for Chinese stocks in the short-term." ** In Hong Kong, tech shares rebounded sharply. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.4%.

** Hong Kong shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd rose the most in seven weeks in morning trading after first-quarter results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...

Dr Shashank Shah - The First Bariatric Surgeon's Biography To Be Published in Leading Journal

On January 06, 2021, the renowned IFSO site published a biography of the leading Indian Bariatric Surgeon, Dr Shashank Shah. The article in Springer Link chronicled Dr Shahs journey in pioneering laparoscopic bariatric surgery and his impac...

Soccer-Boost for Sydney FC as Le Fondre returns for A-League run-in

Sydney FC received a major boost in their quest to retain the A-League title on Friday with the announcement that prolific English striker Adam Le Fondre will return to the club on a 2 12-year deal. Le Fondre was top scorer in the last two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021