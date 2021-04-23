Left Menu

Stronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as industrial stocks fell and a stronger pound weighed on export-oriented companies, while investors awaited a flash reading on business survey data for April later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:51 IST
Stronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as industrial stocks fell and a stronger pound weighed on export-oriented companies, while investors awaited a flash reading on business survey data for April later in the day. The exporter-heavy index declined 0.4%, with large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Unilever, Diageo, and British American Tobacco slipping between 0.3% and 0.9% as the pound strengthened.

Heavyweight oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell also fell and were among the biggest drags to the index. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.3% even as official data showed British retail sales soared past expectations to jump by 5.4% in March from February before the lockdown eased.

A survey showed that consumer sentiment touched a 13-month high this month as the economy reopened partially. Transport operator FirstGroup's shares gained 13.1% after the company agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion, including debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemens Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it int...

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.European soccers governing body UEFA could not confir...

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy.The preliminary flash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021