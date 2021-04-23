Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:08 IST
Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 22 to Rs 2,795 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 22, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 2,795 per quintal with an open interest of 1,15,020 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for June delivery went down by Rs 24, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 2,857 per quintal in 25,520 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga announces a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other areas

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, and two other prefectures on Friday, an attempt to combat a surge in coronavirus cases three months before the Tokyo Olympics is set to open.Under the new...

Delhi's oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha: Rly Board Chairman.

Delhis oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha Rly Board Chairman....

Indian coronavirus cases surge to new record as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Guj: Rajkot hospitals complain of acute shortage of oxygen

Several COVID-19 hospitals in Rajkot district of Gujarat have said that they have been facing acute shortage of medical oxygen, with some of them even expressing fear that the paucity of this life-saving gas might even result in death of pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021