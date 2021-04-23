Left Menu

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal

The call centre employees are among the lowest-paid at the German bank, with starting wages of around 12 euros ($14.47) an hour, according to union officials. Union officials said the strike was disruptive, creating long waits for customers trying to get through to the bank.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:14 IST
Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with striking staff at call centres, union officials said on Friday.

The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt. The deal envisages the gradual introduction of a 13th month of pay, a one-time payment and wage increases that average out to be around 2.7% per year.

The strike took place over 13 weeks as the bank announced that it was rewarding some staff for a pandemic-related trading boom with a 29% increase in the bonus pool for last year. The call centre employees are among the lowest-paid at the German bank, with starting wages of around 12 euros ($14.47) an hour, according to union officials.

Union officials said the strike was disruptive, creating long waits for customers trying to get through to the bank. They argued that call centres had grown in importance during the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, workers sought a 6% pay increase, while the bank offered pay increases of 1.5% in two rounds.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately comment. ($1 = 0.8294 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania warns fishermen to keep off ocean ahead of rare cyclone

Tanzania has asked fishermen to avoid going into the ocean off the coast of its commercial capital Dar es Salaam and its southern Mtwara region ahead of the landing of Tropical Cyclone Jobo on Sunday, a senior official said on Friday. Tropi...

4 arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir injections in Lucknow

Four people were arrested here on Friday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections, police said.After receiving a tip-off, a team from Naka Hindola police station arrested Ram Sagar, Amandeep Madan, Ankur Vaishya and Anshu Gupta ...

EU, Swiss talks on future ties stuck over Swiss carve-out demand

Talks on future ties between the European Union and Switzerland were stuck on Friday over Swiss demands that state aid, labour rules and citizens rights be carved out of a draft agreement both sides struck in 2018. The 27-member EU wants an...

There should be no compulsion on farmers to get tested or vaccinated: BKU leader Chaduni

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said there should be no compulsion on the protesting farmers to get themselves tested or vaccinated and if health workers tried to force them, they will not allow them to enter.A few days ago, Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021