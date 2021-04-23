Left Menu

Muthoot Microfin added 37 pc more employees in pandemic period, disburses Rs 2,700 cr loan in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:41 IST
Muthoot Microfin added 37 pc more employees in pandemic period, disburses Rs 2,700 cr loan in FY21

Muthoot Microfin on Friday said its employee count rose 37 per cent during the pandemic period, with as many as 2,300 new people joining the organisation.

Muthoot Microfin has expanded its employee strength by 37 per cent during a period when retaining employees and maintaining salaries came across as a major challenge for businesses worldwide, the company said in a statement.

During the pandemic-hit period, the company hired over 2,300 employees as it opened as many as 64 new offices across different parts of the country.

''In a benchmark move, most of the new employees were roped in as part of the recruitment drives conducted for candidates who had lost their job due to the pandemic,'' it said further.

Muthoot Microfin said it disbursed loans worth over Rs 2,700 crore during 2021. The company has also been active in providing loans to women entrepreneurs across India during these trying times to keep the wheels of economy moving.

The company said it is currently the sixth-largest NBFC-MFI in the country and has over 19 lakh (1.9 million) women entrepreneurs as active customers.

Despite the pandemic the company's AUM (asset under management) has registered a growth of 6 per cent in the year that went by, it said.

To ensure the health and wellbeing of staff members, the microfinance firm allowed all employees to work from home during the period, apart from providing COVID-19 insurance for all, covering hospitalisation cost as well as expenses on medicine.

Besides, the company ensured no pay cut and complete job security for all employees, it said.

Muthoot Microfin CEO Sadaf Sayeed said, ''We have always kept employee wellbeing on the top of the pedestal, as they are the backbone of our institution. As the pandemic struck, we proactively issued alerts and opened a full-fledged control room to address the panic and concerns among our employees.'' He added that the company is also actively engaged with them through skill development programmes, eventually leading to a sense of motivation among employees and lower attrition rate.

HR Head Subhransu Pattnayak said it was the company's communication strategy to keep in constant touch with all employees throughout the lockdown period and keep a tab on their safety and wellbeing.

The company invested a lot on providing training to our staff over the past year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...

FOREX-Euro regains poise as data points to stronger recovery

The euro rose on Friday, edging back towards a seven-week high, having nursed losses after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde squashed speculation that policymakers will start to consider a tapering of bond purchases.Flash pu...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL, pacer to undergo surgery

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury for which he will have to undergo a surgery. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this s...

American gymnast Simone Biles ends partnership with Nike, to join Gap's Athleta - WSJ

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Incs roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Incs Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Athleta has pledged to support Biles post-Olympics gym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021